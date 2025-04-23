Sony confirms Ghost of Yotei release date for October alongside a new trailer, with pre-orders for the open-world PS5 game starting next week

Sony has just revealed that its long-awaited Ghost of Tsushima sequel, Ghost of Yotei , is releasing this fall on the PS5.



Following months of speculation, a release date has finally been confirmed for Ghost of Yotei. Lifting the veil on the hotly anticipated launch, Sony writes in a new online post that "Ghost of Yotei comes to PS5 on October 2." That's not all, though – along with the newly revealed date, Sony's announcement also links to a trailer for the open-world action-adventure sequel that "introduces the Yotei Six – gang members Atsu has sworn to hunt down."



The trailer ties into the game's story, with Sony exploring the Yotei Sex in depth in a recent blog . "Sixteen years ago, in the heart of Ezo (called Hokkaido in present day), a gang of outlaws known as the Yotei Six took everything from Atsu," reads the post, detailing the circumstances that sparked protagonist Atsu's tale of vengeance. "They killed her family and left her for dead, pinned to a burning ginkgo tree outside her home. But Atsu survived."

Atsu then spent the years leading up to Ghost of Yotei's events preparing. "She learned to fight, to kill, and to hunt, and after years away, she has returned to her home with a list of six names: The Snake, The Oni, The Kitsune, The Spider, The Dragon, and Lord Saito. One by one, she’s hunting them down to avenge her family, armed with the same katana used to pin her to that burning tree all those years ago." There's more to her story than just revenge, however.



"But while Atsu’s story begins with vengeance, she’ll find there’s more to her journey than just revenge," as the blog describes. "As she explores Ezo, Atsu will meet unlikely allies and forge connections that help give her a new sense of purpose." It's an exciting look at the Ghost of Tsushima sequel's new female protagonist , and there's not long left to wait until fans can experience it firsthand, with Sony stating pre-orders for Ghost of Yotei begin next week, on May 2, "at 10:00 AM in your local timezone."



