D&D owner Hasbro is already "talking to lots of partners" about the next Baldur's Gate game and hopes "it's not another 25 years" before it comes out

Hasbro, the IP holder of Dungeons & Dragons, says there are early conversations being held about another Baldur's Gate sequel.

Despite developing the massively triumphant Baldur's Gate 3, Larian recently said in no uncertain terms that it's done with D&D and won't be making Baldur's Gate 4. However, Eugene Evans, senior vice president of Digital Strategy and Licensing for Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast, recently told PC Gamer that a new Baldur's Gate game is indeed in the cards, although it sounds like it's still in the very early conceptual stages where it isn't clear who's making it or what form it'll take.

"We're now talking to lots of partners and being approached by a lot of partners who are embracing the challenge of, what does the future of the Baldur's Gate franchise look like?" Evans said. "So we certainly hope that it's not another 25 years, as it was from Baldur's Gate 2 to 3, before we answer that."

BioWare developed the original Baldur's Gate and Interplay Entertainment published it in 1998 for PC, with the direct sequel launching just two years later in 2000. To be exact, it would take 23 years for Baldur's Gate 3 to release. And while Hasbro has no intention to take as long with Baldur's Gate 4, or whatever it ends up being called, it's also being careful not to rush anything.

"But we're going to take our time and find the right partner, the right approach, and the right product that could represent the future of Baldur's Gate. We take that very, very seriously, as we do with all of our decisions around our portfolio. We don't rush into decisions as to who to partner with on products or what products we should be considering."

Again, the next Baldur's Gate game is only a twinkle in Hasbro's eye at the present moment, and as such specifics about setting, plot, and character details are likely still taking form, but when asked about beloved D&D characters introduced in Baldur's Gate 3, Evans said he "would like to think that all of those characters, for the sake of the fans, could potentially appear in future products." Whether that's in Baldur's Gate 4 or something else is to be determined.

