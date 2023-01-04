Baldur's Gate 3 unaffected as Dungeons & Dragons publisher cancels five games and cuts roles

Dungeons & Dragons owner Wizards of the Coast has reportedly cancelled at least five unannounced games.

That's according to a report from Bloomberg (opens in new tab), published yesterday on January 3. The publisher is reportedly scaling back its ambitions in the video game space, cancelling five in-development but unannounced video games, and cutting under 15 roles at the company.

However, people affected by the cuts at Wizards of the Coast will be given the opportunity to apply for roles elsewhere at the company, Bloomberg claims. Wizards of the Coast said it remained "committed" to developing video games in a statement to the outlet, despite the cuts and scaling back of ambitions in the space.

The cancelled games haven't been named in the new report, but Bloomberg states that developers Otherside Entertainment and Hidden Path Entertainment are among those affected. The former was previously working on System Shock 3 for publisher Starbreeze (prior to the publisher nearly going under), while the latter was developing an RPG set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe.

Despite all this, it appears Larian's Baldur's Gate 3 is unaffected by the cuts at Wizards of the Coast, and remains on track to release out of early access later this year in August 2023. The RPG continues to look extremely promising, and just last month, Larian announced patch nine for Baldur's Gate 3, which added new Paladins, evil Paladins, and fireballs to spice up the early access offerings.

