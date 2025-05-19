Those behind the cursed Baldur's Gate 3 models offer "sincerest apologies" and promise to make it right

After taking a beating for its wonky Baldur's Gate 3 models that gave the internet a meltdown last week, manufacturer Wizkids seems to agree. In fact, it's now promising refunds to go with a full apology.

In an update on the company's site, Wizkids noted that "the final product did not meet our expectations or that of our Wizards of the Coast partner." Considering the drubbing these Baldur's Gate 3 models got online (one that would make Vicious Mockery feel like an encouraging pep talk), it's probably not surprising. It's hard to argue when comparing those initial renders with the less-than-ideal final result, so social media cast Cutting Words on the finished product for wince-inducing damage. As an example, BG3's senior cinematic artist said on Twitter/X that the $50 price tag was "expensive for a 5 years old painting work."



Fortunately, anyone who put down cash on these D&D miniatures will be able to get their money back direct from Wizkids. The update tells customers to contact the company if they bought the set through the official Wizkids store, or to ask for a full refund if it was purchased in-person from local retailers.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: WizKids / Wizards of the Coast) (Image credit: WizKids / Wizards of the Coast) (Image credit: WizKids / Wizards of the Coast) (Image credit: WizKids / Wizards of the Coast) (Image credit: WizKids / Wizards of the Coast) (Image credit: WizKids / Wizards of the Coast) (Image credit: WizKids / Wizards of the Coast)

Either way, the situation has left Wizkids with a metaphorical black eye. It definitely won't be how the company expected this to go when the models were announced; after all, being able to transfer such beloved companions into your sessions of the best tabletop RPGs feels like a guaranteed money spinner. It's not even clear what went wrong here, but either way, Wizkids writes that it's "aware of the recent reports and complaints and [is] taking them seriously. Our team is currently investigating these issues and taking action to make this right for those whose purchases were negatively affected and to ensure these issues do not recur in future products and reprints."

