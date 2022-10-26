CD Projekt announces The Witcher Remake

CD Projekt Red has announced that a full remake of The Witcher, the first entry in the RPG series, is in development.

The Witcher Remake is being made on Unreal Engine 5, using the same toolset as The Witcher 4 and the rest of the technically-still-untitled upcoming Witcher trilogy.

The remake is the project that CDPR previously announced as Project Canis Majoris, initially described as a "story-driven RPG" set in the Witcher universe, developed by a then-unnamed external studio.

That external studio is Fool's Theory, a Polish developer whose only original game is a stealth action-RPG called Seven: The Days Long Gone. But RPG fans certainly know some of the games Fool's Theory has supported development on, including Baldur's Gate 3 and Divinity: Original Sin 2. They also worked on Outriders.

Fool's Theory "employs numerous veteran developers who previously worked on The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," according to a press release. CD Projekt is "providing full creative supervision" on the project.

Fool's Theory knows "the source material well, they know how much gamers have been looking forward to seeing the remake happen, and they know how to make incredible and ambitious games," CDPR studio head Adam Badowski says. "And although it will take some time before we’re ready to share more about and from the game, I know it’ll be worth the wait."

