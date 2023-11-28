The Witcher 4 is now CD Projekt Red's focus, with "the largest part" of the dev team working on the RPG

The Witcher 4, codenamed Polaris, is now the biggest project going at developer CD Projekt Red, and it looks like around half the studio's devs are now working on the hotly anticipated RPG.

"Regarding production tasks, the largest part of our dev team is currently working on Polaris, the first installment of the new Witcher game trilogy," chief financial officer Piotr Nielubowicz said as part of the company's Q3 2023 earnings report.

Today's financial report also includes a graph breaking down the rough percentages of how many devs are working on each project at the company. As of October 31, it appears around half of the studio is now working on the new Witcher game, a dramatic increase over the past few quarters. The dev team working on Cyberpunk 2077 has also been shrinking, which is to be expected after the launch of Phantom Liberty.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

The Witcher 4, of course, does not yet have a proper title, and CD Projekt Red continues to call it simply by the codename Polaris - aside from the times when the company slips up and calls it The Witcher 4 just like the rest of us. The one thing we know for sure is that this new Witcher game will be the start of a "new AAA RPG trilogy," in CDPR's words.

There are a lot of upcoming CD Projekt Red games, including multiple Witcher projects beyond this AAA trilogy. One of those is a spin-off codenamed Sirius, whose devs were hit with layoffs after a reboot of the project. There's also a Witcher remake on the way that'll build on the technology used for The Witcher 4.

