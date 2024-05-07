Hades 2 veterans think one returning character has been granted a "HUGE glow-up," but lore questions remain

Hades 2 players are absolutely loving the redesigns of certain characters like Chaos. Be warned: there are light spoilers for Hades 2 here!

Surprise! Supergiant launched Hades 2 into Early Access yesterday, May 6, so it's now available via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Newcomers and veterans alike have been delving into the roguelike sequel, and several returning characters have spruced up their looks a fair amount for Hades 2.

In the post below, for example, we can see Chaos and none other than Hades himself in the sequel. The Reddit users themselves think the Hades portrait is "clearly unfinished," which is sort of what you sign up for when playing an early access game, but Chaos's redesign has a lot of tongues wagging.

"Chaos got a HUGE glow up hot damn," writes one Reddit user, to which another replies "Oh no, Chaos is hot." I'd argue that Chaos has always been hot, but the redesigned character has some wondering about the genderless nature of the original design.

"Don't think I like it. I'm not sure how it was in the actual myths, but I think the seemingly genderless being fits better as a character that all of existence had came from," reads one response, while another user adds that perhaps there'll be a lore explanation for the redesigned character further down the line.

Speaking of lore for Hades 2, though, plenty of players believe Chaos to actually be none other than Nyx, holding the skull of the character formerly known as Chaos. "They seem to be holding the face and spine of 'Old Chaos' so I'm assuming there's some reason for a change," theorizes one user.

There are all sorts of wild theories for why Chaos looks like this in Hades 2, from time travel to tearing the fabric of reality itself. One theory even posits that Nyx fought Chronos and lost and is now inhabiting the body of Chaos until it is fully regenerated. Hades 2 has only just launched, and it's already got plenty of people talking.

