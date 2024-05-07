Netflix drops new One Piece season 2 teaser revealing which arc the show will follow next

Netflix has shared the first teaser video for One Piece season 2 in celebration of its lead character’s birthday, and fans are convinced it suggests which manga arc the live-action series will follow next.

The short video, posted on TikTok , shows star Iñaki Godoy celebrating his character Monkey D. Luffy's birthday. "What’s up my Nakama," says Godoy in the video, adding "We are celebrating with this," pointing to a white cake shaped as a candle with a number three stuck in it. See the full video below.

@onepiecenetflix It’s May 5th, NAKAMA! 🎉 Join our captain Iñaki Godoy in celebrating the greatest, coolest, and most inspiring pirate to ever sail the Grand Line. Happy B-B-B-B-Birthday, Monkey D. Luffy! 🌬️🎂 ♬ original sound - One Piece Netflix

As sweet as the birthday video is, it is the number three that fans are honing in on, as they think it has something to do with the One Piece manga arcs, specifically, a character named Mr. 3. "MR 3 is coming woaaaah," said one fan, while another commented, "If Mr.3 will show at the next LA episodes, that means we will probably see Chopper, Bon Clay, Robin, Crocodile."

Based on the One Piece anime series and manga novels by Eiichiro Oda, season 1 follows Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they explore a world of endless oceans and islands in search of treasure, encountering some unusual characters along the way. Just as season 1 followed the East Blue arc, it appears season 2 will likely focus on the Arabasta arc.

The arc features an organization known as the Baroque Works criminal syndicate which homes a range of villains all named after numbers, including Mr. 3 who has the ability to create and control candle wax, (which explains the cake). Fans will know that the first season already mentioned Baroque Works and Zoro actually killed one of its members - Mr. 7. This along with Godoy’s closing comment: "They’re going to lose their minds," all but confirms the tease to season 2’s arc.

Netflix is keeping a tight lid on all things season 2 including an official plotline, release date, and cast list. However, the bulk of the main cast is expected to return with Godoy alongside Emily Rudd as Nami, Mackenyu as Zoro, Taz Skylar as Sanji, and Jacob Romero as Usopp. The streamer also recently confirmed a 2025 release window, although an official date is yet to be announced.

One Piece season 1 is available to watch on Netflix right now.