The Godfather director's new sci-fi starring Adam Driver gets a first teaser, as he dedicates the film to his late wife

Legendary director Francis Ford Coppola has unveiled the first teaser for his new star-studded sci-fi movie Megalopolis, alongside a touching tribute. The Godfather helmer took to Instagram recently to share the footage, which you can watch above, and explain that the film is dedicated to his late wife, Eleanor, who passed away on April 12.

It makes sense, then, that he uploaded the clip on what would've been her 88th birthday. "Megalopolis has always been a film dedicated to my dear wife Eleanor," Coppola wrote in the emotional post. "I really had hoped to celebrate her birthday together this May 4th. But sadly that was not to be, so let me share with everyone a gift on her behalf."

Also featuring Jason Schwartzman, Grace VanderWaal, Kathryn Hunter, Talia Shire, D. B. Sweeney, Jon Voight, and Giancarlo Esposito, Megalopolis – which cost around $120 million to make, and was largely bankrolled by Coppola himself – centers on a young woman torn between her father, an old-fashioned mayor, and her forward-thinking architect lover, as they clash on how best to rebuild New York after a devastating disaster.

The trailer, which you can watch above, opens on Driver's suited-and-booted character Cesar precariously stepping out of the window of a grand-looking skyscraper, and staring out at the noisy city far below him. He goes to step off of the building, but just as his body rocks forward, he yells "time stop!" and... it does? Shaking and breathing heavy, he leans back to safety, before clicking and starting time once again.

Megalopolis has yet to announce an official release date, but we'll be sure to keep you posted. While we wait, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way.