Nicolas Cage is set to take on another horror movie, this time about… Jesus?

Nicolas Cage has proven yet again he is the king of horror and all of its subgenres as he gets cast in an upcoming biblical horror movie… about Jesus’ childhood.

As reported by Deadline , Cage is set to star in The Carpenter’s Son directed by Harka helmer Lotfy Nathan. The film, which takes inspiration from the apocryphal Infancy Gospel of Thomas, also stars The Crow’ s FKA Twigs, A Quiet Place ’s Noah Jupe, and Dune 2 ’s Souheila Yacoub.

As we all know, Cage is no stranger to starring in a horror movie or two, as over the past few years we have seen him embody Dracula in Renfield , take on a demon biker gang in Mandy , and fight off giant spiders in Arcadian. However, the upcoming biblical-themed horror adds yet another subgenre to the actor’s portfolio.

Per the official synopsis, The Carpenter's Son "tells the dark story of a family hiding out in Roman Egypt. The son, known only as ‘the Boy’, is driven to doubt by another mysterious child and rebels against his guardian, the Carpenter, revealing inherent powers and a fate beyond his comprehension. As he exercises his own power, the Boy and his family become the target of horrors, natural and divine."

In terms of characters, it is unclear whether the actors will take on the traditional roles of Mary, Joseph, and co as we know them, but it has been confirmed that Cage will play the Carpenter, Twigs the Mother, and Jupe the Boy, who we are guessing is Jesus himself. A wider cast list is yet to be revealed.

Next up for Cage, the actor’s newest horror film Longlegs will soon hit screens later this year. The film follows an FBI Agent assigned to an unsolved serial killer case that takes an unexpected turn into the world of the occult. Specific details of the movie are being kept in the dark due to the film’s illusive marketing , but the trailer revealed that Cage will be playing the fearsome serial killer.

The Carpenter’s son does not yet have a release date. For more, see our list of the best horror movies , or keep up to date with upcoming horror movies heading your way.