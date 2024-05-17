2025 is officially a big year for horror as Five Nights at Freddy’s, Insidious, and M3GAN sequels all get new release dates
Multiple horror sequels have been dated
Horror fans, it’s time to put some dates in your diary. Yep, 2025 is going to be a big year for those who like to be scared silly as multiple popular horror sequels have been dated.
As per Variety, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, the horror sequel to the hit video game adaptation that grossed almost $300 million at the box office, is hitting cinemas on December 5, 2025.
Earlier in the year, M3GAN 2.0 is set to doll up the summer schedule on June 27, 2025, a date previously occupied by another horror sequel in The Black Phone 2. That’s now shifted to be closer in proximity to Halloween with a new landing spot of October 17, 2025.
It doesn’t end there. The sixth Insidious movie follows up on the relative success on The Red Door with a new title on August 29, 2025 (via Deadline).
Need more? Blumhouse, best known for its horror output, is delivering – with two original thrillers. The Woman in the Yard and Drop are coming on March 28, 2025 and April 11, 2025 respectively.
Before then, this year has the Fede Alvarez-directed Alien: Romulus bursting into cinemas on August 16. A movie inspired by Alien – spider horror Sting – is out in UK cinemas on May 31, with writer-director Kiah Roache-Turner talking in the new issue of SFX magazine about how he’s "kind of remaking" the 1979 classic.
For more, check out the full list of new horror movies coming your way. Then dive into our ranking of the best horror movies ever made.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.