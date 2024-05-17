Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones will blow you away in these exclusive new images from Twisters

In a little over two months Twisters will storm into cinemas. A ‘new chapter’ following iconic ’96 disaster movie Twister, the film sees scientists Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Javi (Anthony Ramos) team up with rock ’n’ roll storm-chaser Tyler Owens (Glen Powell) when multiple deadly weather systems converge over central Oklahoma.

The original film was the second biggest hit of 1996 in the States, and a trailblazing visual effects spectacle, hitting screens just a few years after Jurassic Park. This new instalment is set to build on that legacy by combining cutting edge digital wizardry with ambitious practical effects work for one of this summer’s more unique blockbuster offerings.

The cast couldn’t be more exciting – alongside Powell, Edgar-Jones, and Ramos, the film features blazing hot support from the likes of Katy O’Brian, Kiernan Shipka, and new Superman David Corenswet – and the choice of director is just as thrilling, with Lee Isaac Chung transitioning from the multi-Oscar-nommed Minari to colossal-scale event cinema. But as he exclusively reveals to TF, there are good reasons why he was the perfect man for the job.

Twisters is on the cover of the upcoming issue of Total Film magazine (on sale Thursday, May 23), and inside there’s an in-depth making-of feature including new interviews with Powell, Edgar-Jones, Ramos and Chung. Here (and above) you can take an exclusive look at some new images from the upcoming issue, featuring the leads and filmmakers.

Inside the issue, Powell tells us about his personal history with extreme weather events, and the lessons he was able to apply making a sequel to another blockbuster classic following the success of Top: Gun Maverick. Plus, Chung reveals the details behind his unlikely transition from indie darling to marshalling a summer tentpole, and what connects Twisters to 2020 awards-darling Minari.

Twisters opens in UK cinemas on July 19. For much more on the film, don’t miss the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves and digital newsstands on Thursday, May 23. Check out the covers below:

