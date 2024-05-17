A Total War Star Wars game is reportedly in development at strategy game studio Creative Assembly

A Star Wars real-time strategy game is reportedly in the works at Total War's developer.

DualShockers reports that a Star Wars spin on Total War is in development at Sega's Creative Assembly, citing sources familiar with the studio's plans. According to the outlet, this is just one of three ongoing Total War projects in the works at Creative Assembly right now.

The most recent game in the long-running RTS series was Total War: Pharaoh, launching last year from Creative Assembly Sofia in Bulgaria. The new report claims that, rather being in development at Creative Assembly's sister studio, all three Total War games are in development at the main studio.

Additionally, the outlet claims that the Star Wars Total War game is the second of the three games in development at Creative Assembly. Given that Total War games often release annually, with 2021 the only year in recent memory without such a release, it's entirely possibly the Star Wars game is only a few years away from launch.

Elsewhere, this was apparently the Star Wars RTS title that VGC reporter Andy Robinson was teasing around a year ago in May 2023. At the time, Robinson wrote that "I imagine you won't have to wait much longer for a Star Wars RTS from a big-name developer..." and today clarified in a new tweet that this was the game he was referring to.

At the time of writing, there's apparently been no response from Creative Assembly or Sega to the original report.

