Nicolas Cage is a serial killer in the terrifying trailer for occult horror Longlegs

After months of scary teasers and cryptic clues, Longlegs finally has a full synopsis – and a trailer to go along with it.

Maika Monroe (It Follows) plays Lee Harker, a talented new FBI agent assigned to an unsolved serial killer case. As the investigation becomes more complicated and occult evidence is uncovered, Lee realizes a personal link to the ruthless killer and must act quickly to prevent another family murder. And who plays that serial killer? None other than Nicolas Cage.

We get two creepy glimpses of Cage's killer in the trailer, once in a mask while wielding an axe and another with shaggy hair and a ghostly white face. The brief clip, which can be viewed above, is tense, unnerving, and gives little to nothing away (which is refreshing given the average jump-scare-filled horror trailer). As Lee delves further and further into the case, the occult symbols pinned to the wall of her office start to appear on the screen and in each clip – making you, the viewer, question your own sanity.

The horror-thriller is helmed by Oz Perkins, writer and director of The Blackcoat's Daughter and I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House. The cast includes Alicia Witt, Blair Underwood, Lisa Chandler, Erin Boyes, Dakota Daulby, and Vanessa Walsh.

Longlegs is set to hit theaters on July 12. If you're looking for more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2024 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.