Hideo Kojima has a new "number one" movie of the year – and it was a major Oscars snub

Hideo Kojima is back with his mini movie reviews, and it looks like All of Us Strangers might be his number-one movie of the year thus far.

"I had work in the afternoon, so I saw 'All Of Us Strangers' first thing in the morning. Only four people appear, but it was a good movie. I felt like I couldn't bring myself back to the real world for a while after," Kojima tweeted. "The Japanese screenwriter who has had the greatest influence on me is Taichi Yamada. I love his original novel. I also love The Discarnates (1988), screenplay by Shinichi Ichikawa and directed by Nobuhiko Obayashi."

The British romantic drama stars Andrew Scott as a lonely screenwriter who becomes obsessed with memories of his childhood and late parents (Jamie Bell and Claire Foy) while developing a relationship with his mysterious neighbor Harry. Andrew Haigh writes and directs from a screenplay he adapted from the novel Strangers by Taichi Yamada, and is the second adaptation after The Discarnates.

Continued Kojima: "Andrew Haigh's interpretation and adaptation of loneliness in the last part of the film is even more powerful than the original! The way of the lonely soul. The way of the lost soul. I sobbed. All of Us Strangers might be number one of the year."

The film was critically acclaimed, sitting at a 96% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 90 out of 100 on Metacritic. It took home seven British Independent Film Awards, earned six BAFTA nominations as well as a Golden Globe nomination for Scott – but received no love or recognition at the 96th Academy Awards.

All of Us Strangers is streaming now on Hulu.