Baldur's Gate 3 director isn't giving advice to whoever makes Baldur's Gate 4, but he did have one thing to say: "They have to do their own thing"

Baldur's Gate 3's director isn't giving the development team for the next game in the RPG series any advice - he says "they have to do their own thing" instead.

GamesRadar+ recently spoke to Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke at the Digital Dragons conference in Poland, and asked the game director and Larian studio head if he had any advice for the team making Baldur's Gate 4. This follows from Larian saying it was done with the RPG series after Baldur's Gate 3, and would instead be an entirely new game for its next project.

"It's gonna be up to them. I mean, they have to do their own thing, right," Vincke said when asked if he had any advice for the team making the eventual Baldur's Gate 4. "So I'm not going to poison the well, for them to have to take advice. So I look forward to seeing what they're gonna do with it. I honestly, I there's so many things that you could do. So they have a realm of possibility waiting for them."

Elsewhere earlier today, Larian announced the opening of a new studio in Warsaw, Poland, to help the developer make two "very ambitious new RPGs." When asked for further details about the two new games, Vincke only said that Larian was "still figuring things out," but that neither game would be "small," which probably isn't a surprise from the developer of Baldur's Gate 3.

For Vincke, though, the scale of a game depends on what it needs. "The scale of [Baldur's Gate 3] was really what the game needed, at least the way that we were making it," Vincke said, adding that he hopes the next two games don't "explode" in size in the same way, "because otherwise we're all gonna die." Here's hoping it doesn't come to that.

