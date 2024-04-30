For its third anniversary Returnal devs Housemarque announce a new graphic novel and art book for the roguelike shooter

It's been three years to the day since the launch of roguelike shooter Returnal on PS5. To celebrate, developers Housemarque and comics publisher Dark Horse have announced the launch of a new graphic novel that will "intertwine" with the story of the hit game.

Returnal: Fallen Asteria has been created by the Housemarque Brand team with Gregory Louden (who is also a creative director at the developer) and Khalil Osaimi from Returnal's narrative team, with art by Igor Lomov and Aaron Järvinen. The story follows explorer Selene Vassos sometime after she has crashed onto the alien world of Atropos. According to a statement about the new graphic novel, "Selene must fight for her life against horrific hostiles that live beyond every shadow and a trail of distorted memories. Mystery shrouds the world of Atropos, and Selene begins to wonder: will she find answers at the end of her journey, or is this nightmare inescapable?"

(Image credit: Dark Horse Comics)

"Returnal: Fallen Asteria is our bold extension of Returnal with a new story following Selene on Atropos from our team at Housemarque with Dark Horse Comics," said Louden in a statement. "This is a brilliant graphic novel you don’t want to miss that expands on our dark, deep and beautiful thriller, Returnal."

Alongside the graphic novel, there is also an animated adaptation of the first part of the new story. Check it out below.

As well as Fallen Asteria, a new 224-page oversized hardcover, The Art of Returnal, has been produced which "collects concept art of the volatile biomes and terrifying enemies, as well as insightful commentary from the game’s creative team."

Both Returnal: Fallen Asteria and The Art of Returnal will be available in book shops on October 22, 2024, and in comic shops the following day.

Here's why Returnal doesn't make sense - but it doesn't need to.