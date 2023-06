Ubisoft revealed its open-world Star Wars game, Outlaws, at the Xbox Games Showcase today.

The game takes place during the Rebellion era, and seems to focus on the franchise's beloved underworld. We see a woman in a bar - presumably our protagonist - get into some trouble and be chased on a speederbike into a larger open world. She's joined by a little alien animal companion, too.

Outlaws is due to launch in 2024, and we'll see more at Ubisoft Forward later this week.

