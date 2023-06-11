Sea of Thieves is teaming up with greatest adventure game of all time

The Legend of Monkey Island is the next big adventure in Sea of Thieves

After some Easter eggs in previous updates, Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island will officially bring the co-op pirate game and the greatest point-and-click adventure series of all time into the same universe.

The Xbox Games Showcase trailer shows off a ton of major Monkey Island characters, from Guybrush Threepwood to Lechuck himself. We see familiar locations including the titular Monkey Island in the footage. The story begins on Melee Island, where everyone's quite enamored with Guybrush. As the official description of the release notes, that means "something's quite clearly wrong."

The Legend of Monkey Island is set to launch on July 20, and will be free for all players. The expansion takes the form of three Tall Tales set to be added over the course of three months. A Pirate's Life, the Pirates of the Caribbean Love Letter, was extremely impressive in scope and detail, so here's hoping the Monkey Island tribute is just as impressive.

There has not yet been any official confirmation of the voice talent bringing the Monkey Island characters to life, but if that's not the legendary Dominic Armato as Guybrush, it's perhaps the most impressive soundalike I've ever heard.

There's plenty more from the Xbox Games Showcase today, from the reveal of Star Wars: Outlaws and the new Fable to our first proper looks at Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and Like A Dragon 8. And all that's to say nothing of the extensive deep dive we got in the Starfield Direct.

There's still more to come from the E3 2023 schedule.

