Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty trailer confirms September release date

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty debuted a new trailer during today's Xbox Games Showcase 2023, and it confirmed a September 26 release date for the "massive" spy-thriller expansion.

Before the trailer premiered, Johnny Silverhand actor Keanu Reeves took to the stage and described the upcoming expansion as "massive" and said there would be "twists, secrets, and plenty of stuff to do." The expansion introduces new character Solomon Reed, an FIA agent for the New United States of America (NUSA), portrayed by Idris Elba. As V, you'll explore an unexplored part of Night City called Dogtown as you work to rescue the president of the NUSA.

The new trailer revealed today shows a good deal of footage from the new locale, a dystopian crime-ridden city whose inhabitants only have "the illusion of freedom." The trailer sets up a desperate and violent struggle to escape the city before it's too late, and suddenly I feel like I'm writing about Escape from New York and not the new Cyberpunk 2077 DLC.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is only releasing for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X, following CD Projekt Red's decision to phase out support for last-gen consoles. The meaty expansion will run you $29.99, which is about as much as the two Witcher 3 DLCs combined. You can pre-order the expansion now if you can't wait to throw down for more Cyberpunk.

For everything to play on the box right now, check out our comprehensive guide to the best Xbox Series X games available today.