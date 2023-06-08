The Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty price has leaked, and it costs more than the Witcher 3 DLC combined

We're expecting to see a much more substantial look at the long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty at Summer Game Fest later today, but it seems even CD Projekt can't wait for the event - the company's own GOG storefront has leaked the price for the DLC.

The GOG store listing for Phantom Liberty was live only briefly, but at least one Reddit user took notice - and a screenshot. The expansion was listed at a price of €29.99, which should translate to around $34.99 USD. With this leak, it's a safe bet that pre-orders will officially go live very soon.

CD Projekt previously confirmed that Phantom Liberty will be playable as part of Summer Game Fest Play Days, an invite-only event for press and content creators. The studio has not confirmed that it will be part of the big, livestreamed broadcast later today, but once again, it seems very likely that the public will get a bigger look at the expansion there.

A $35 price tag would make Phantom Liberty more expensive than both DLC expansions for The Witcher 3 combined, which come as part of a $25 expansion pass. Hearts of Stone, which sells separately for $10, features a 10 hour storyline with new characters to meet and monsters to fight. Blood and Wine, priced separately at $20, is even bigger, with a 30 hour storyline set in a brand-new region of the open-world.

Hopefully that precedent sets the stage for Phantom Liberty to be even bigger in scope. We already know that the expansion will take place in a brand-new area of Night City, so there's certainly room to build something substantial.

