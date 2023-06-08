Summer Game Fest liveblog

Refresh

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment) According to Remedy, Saga's "a profiler with a reputation for solving impossible cases with uncanny leaps of logic", and is a newcomer to the Pacific Northwest who's here to investigate a series of ritualistic murders. But, as the latest trailer hints, she's about to find herself in the middle of a horror story.

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment) Another title that's going to get a spot in the showcase line-up is Remedy's Alan Wake 2. Sam Lake, Remedy creative director, will be taking to the stage to give us "the first look at raw gameplay". The game recently got an October 17 release date at the PlayStation Showcase, where it also revealed it would have a second playable protagonist in FBI Agent Saga Anderson.

It's easy to forget, but Mortal Kombat is the best-selling fighting game franchise of all time, with MK11 among the most profitable in the franchise's history. What does that mean? It means that whether you like fighting games or not, this gameplay reveal for Mortal Kombat 1 is guaranteed to be one of the biggest showcases of the night.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Games) (Image credit: Warner Bros. Games) What'll be key to watch out for is how Mortal Kombat 1 is navigating the decision to not remake the original game but reboot the timeline, meaning that old favorite characters will potentially sport new rivalries, costumes, and movesets. Then again, so long as Sub Zero can still rip spines I don't care all that much about the story.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Games) Mortal Kombat 1 is another game guaranteed to make an appearance at the Summer Game Fest, with Netherrealm promising a first look at the game in action. And I don't know about you, but I'm ready to see what level of ultra-violence can be unlocked by the power of the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red) Keanu's back for the Phantom Liberty DLC reprising his role as Johnny Silverhand, with the John Wick star stating that it's "awesome to be back playing the role of Johnny, and I hope you're excited to see him rocking out once more in the dark future". But, Reeves is joined by Idris Elba too, who's joining the Cyberpunk 2077 world as Solomon Reed, an FIA Agent who's working for the NUSA. That's particularly interesting as this DLC is described as a "spy-three" where we'll be taking on an espionage mission.

Phantom Liberty will be taking us to an entirely new location in Night City, which I'm so excited to see. Fans are suggesting it'll be the Pacifica Combat Zone, but that's not actually been confirmed, but if that is true it's one of the most dangerous areas of the city. It's actually walled off from the rest of Pacifica! (Image credit: CDPR)

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red) What we 100% do know is going to make an appearance though is the major expansion for Cyberpunk 2077. Known as Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. , developer CD Projekt Red has said it'll "start talking about Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty this June", with the first hands-on previews for the DLC available for press at the Summer Game Fest Play Days. GamesRadar+ will obviously be in attendance and are very excited to see what's going down in Night City.

Geoff has confirmed that he has over 40 partners for Summer Game Fest. It's not entirely clear whether all of them will have a presence at today's showcase, but the thought of 40 announcements over the course of a two-hour show is not inconceivable. (Image credit: Summer Game Fest)

If Geoff's hype trailer is anything to go by, this could be quite an explosive show. Alan Wake 2, Cyberpunk, Hellblade 2, Crash Bandicoot, and more can be seen here! Thursday, #SummerGameFest streams LIVE!Here's the hype trailer edited by @geoffkeiglhey to get us in the mood.Thanks to @depechemode Watch SGF live LIVE starting at 3p ET / Noon PT / 9p CEST from YouTube Theater, with SGF events continuing all weekend long. pic.twitter.com/SbzjLQw5fiJune 4, 2023 See more