Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth website suggests PS4 release, but it's almost definitely an error

The official Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth website suggests the sequel could be a cross-gen release for both PS5 and PS4, but the information was almost certainly published in error.

As the ever-watchful eye of Resetera spotted following Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's delay announcement during Summer Game Fest 2023, Square Enix's official website for the sequel says "PS5/PS4" near the bottom of the page. The studio previously confirmed the game to be exclusive to the PS5 due to its "graphical quality" as well as the new-gen machine's "SSD access speed," so it's surprising to see it casually listed for PS4.

We've reached out to Square Enix for confirmation, but we're expecting to hear that the language on the website is the result of a goof-up. While Final Fantasy 7 remake was a cross-gen release, the spruced-up Intergrade release is a PS5 console exclusive. That coupled with Square Enix's unambiguous previous confirmation that Rebirth is PS5 exclusive suggests the website isn't correct.

It was revealed today that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is now due to launch sometime in early 2024 and will come packaged in two discs - yet another blow to our suffering hard drives in an already gigabyte hungry year.

The good news is that the new trailer is stunning, debuting new party members like Red XIII and Yuffie and showing off some truly spectacular exterior locations that look a lot more open compared to the relatively tight confines of Midgar from the first remake. That lines with what Square Enix has said will be a more open-world structure compared to Rebirth's predecessor.

