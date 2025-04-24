Voice recording for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 is seemingly underway just months after the JRPG's director completed its script

Voice recording sessions for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 - or whatever it ends up being called - seem to be underway already.

Square Enix has for years been open about how it's remaking its iconic JRPG in three parts, and with Remake and Rebirth already out, a finale is up next. But the threequel appears to be progressing much faster than expected, as remade Cloud's voice actor Cody Christian recently posted a picture of himself in the recording booth on Instagram (reposted on ResetEra), alongside a little graphic depicting Cloud and a caption that reads "so happy to be back with my bestie."

It's a welcome surprise because voice recording sessions don't usually take place until nearer to a game's completion, partially to avoid leaks but mainly because things can change drastically during development (which would then mean scenes would need to be re-recorded and such.)

Of course, there's no official confirmation that voice recording for the game has started. Christian might be voicing the spiky-haired icon for a spin-off, an ad, or even an unrelated project that has nothing to do with Final Fantasy, while the mini animated Cloud in his post just threw everyone off.

Last we heard, the plot for Final Fantasy 7 Remake's finale was completed late last year, but the game was already "off to the races" just months after Rebirth came out too, so it wouldn't be too outlandish to think that Part 3 is coming along speedily. Especially since trilogy director Naoki Hamaguchi previously talked about how Rebirth - a brain-bogglingly massive game - came together quite quickly because of the development team's tight chemistry built up over the last 10 years.

