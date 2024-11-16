The plot for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 is complete, and the team is now moving forward with the JRPG's development

Less than a year on from the release of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the second game in the FF7 remake trilogy, it has been confirmed that the plot for the third and final instalment has been finished, and developer Square Enix has begun to work on it.

As reported by Japanese website 4Gamer.net, FF7 Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi and producer Yoshinori Kitase confirmed during a seminar at the G-CON 2024 conference in Korea that the plot and concept of Part 3 had been completed and that the development team had already started working on it.

While unable to share any specific details of the game's concept, Kitase hinted that in order to differentiate Part 3 from Rebirth, players would be able to explore the map from the air thanks to an airship system. "FF7 Rebirth offered a vast map, but if we think in terms of the original version, the third game will have the High Wind (airship), so we need to let people experience the world from a higher perspective", he begins, before adding "We will not cheat with the airship system, but challenge it head-on so that players can freely fly around the map".

With the first two entries in the trilogy receiving critical acclaim, and Rebirth being a favourite for many Game of the Year awards in the coming months, excitement and expectations for the game are understandably sky-high (pun intended). But while it's a good sign that development is already underway, players will still have a long wait if the nearly four years separating the releases of FF7 Remake and Rebirth are any indication.

While you wait for Part 3, why not brush up on our list of the best Final Fantasy games?