Here's why Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a PS5 exclusive

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a PS5 exclusive because of the new-gen console's "graphical quality" and high-speed SSD.

The news comes from Final Fantasy 7 series producer Yoshinori Kitase, in a new interview with Japanese publication Gamer (opens in new tab) (and translated by Gematsu (opens in new tab)). "It’s exclusive to PlayStation 5 because of the graphical quality, of course, as well as SSD access speed," Kitase said of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

"Since the adventure unfolds in a vast world after the escape from Midgar, loading stress is an extreme bottleneck. We felt we needed the specifications of PlayStation 5 to overcome that and travel the world comfortably," the Final Fantasy 7 series producer continued. Last year in 2021, game co-director Naoki Hamaguchi revealed that part two of the remake series would explore the "vastness of the world."

Right now at least, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is planned as a PS5 exclusive when it launches next Winter in 2023. The reason Kitase has addressed this exclusivity is because Final Fantasy 7 Remake started out life as a PS4 exclusive, before arriving on PC the following year in 2021. As of right now though, it seems like there aren't any plans for the remake treatment for Rebirth.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kitase reveals that the order in which players visit locations in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will change from the original game. "Although the order in which you visit some places may change, our policy is essentially not to cut anything," the series producer revealed, seemingly confirming that we'll be visiting old haunts like Costa Del Sol.

Here's why you need to play Final Fantasy 7: Crisis Core Reunion this Winter ahead of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth next year in 2023.