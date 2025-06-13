Sony isn't worried about the Switch 2 being the fastest-selling piece of Nintendo hardware ever, because you need the PS5 for "a great experience on big screens"

As you've no doubt noticed, the Nintendo Switch 2 is now available worldwide. The new console's arrival is sending ripples through the industry, but Sony isn't concerned, because the PlayStation 5 hardware is simply on another level.

Hideaki Nishino, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, was asked about Nintendo's latest system and whether there were any concerns about what it offers during a recent business segment meeting. He starts by mentioning that competition is good, and companies successfully launching products is good for everyone, before taking a more pointed stance.

"We have a differentiated strategy. PS5 is designed for an immersive gaming experience, and this includes the innovative DualSense controller features as well," he says. "We believe PS5-level performance is required to achieve a great experience on big screens. And in this way, we have provided a unique offering for players and creators in this current console generation."

In the face of increasing multi-platform releases, Nishino reiterates the goal of making the PS5 the finest option for creative teams looking to reach a wide audience. "We have empowered our creators to leverage our offering and services to create amazing, unique experiences for players with high engagement and great monetization opportunities," he explains.

"We have done this consistently as the industry and competitive dynamics have evolved. And of course, PlayStation Studios, our franchises, have a special role in showcasing the PlayStation experience and then strengthening the player's vision with us."

With the likes of God of War and The Last of Us, Sony has managed to maintain its exclusives remarkably well, breeding a particular kind of loyalty in the process. These games do court an older fanbase than the home of Super Mario and Zelda aims for, but Hermen Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, believes they have something for everyone.

"In addition to our franchises with more, I would call it 'multi-generational' fanbases, such as Marvel's Spider-Man, we also have franchises that appeal to a range of different player segments. Horizon is a good example, it's been very popular with female players, Astro Bot from our lovely Team Asobi in Tokyo, it’s been a hit with children and adults alike," he explained.

There are pros and cons to every machine and platform. There's still only one place you can play Mario Kart, and it's not where Kratos lives, but you're unlikely to see The Last of Us 3 anywhere near the Switch 2 either. Meanwhile, the Switch 2 is built with portability in mind, whereas the PS5 favors cinematic, at-home playing. It's all about finding what suits you.

