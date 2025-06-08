Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade and Final Fantasy 16 are both coming to Xbox - and one of them is available today

Two Final Fantasy games are making the jump from PS5 to Xbox Series X, and one of them is available later today.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade - the second part of the remake trilogy - appeared at the Xbox Game Showcase, with Square Enix announcing that Cloud and co would be available on Xbox Series X|S this winter. There's no exact release date for that just yet, but we do know that it's arriving this winter, so that should mean a launch somewhere in the next six to nine months.
That should give you just about enough time to play the other Final Fantasy game that's heading to Xbox. Final Fantasy 16, which originally launched on PS5 in June 2023 before making the jump to PC in September 2024, will be available on Xbox later today. For a massive JRPG like that, six months feels like a decent amount of time to make your way through everything.
If you're an Xbox fan who's been holding out on Final Fantasy over the past few years, then you're in for a treat. Our Final Fantasy 16 review said it "stands among the series' greats", while our Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade review described "a loving reimagining of the original." Both of those were 9/10 scores, so you know you're getting a whole heap of excellent JRPG gameplay. And the fact that you'll pretty much get to stack them back-to-back means that if you want, you could probably be playing a pair of genre bangers for a whole chunk of the rest of this year.
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for news, shaping the news strategy across the team. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.
