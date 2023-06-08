Sonic Superstars looks great and it's not just because of the playable Amy, Knuckles, and Tails

Sonic Superstars is a brand-new upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog game that'll bring playable Knuckles, Tails, and even Amy.

As revealed during Summer Game Fest 2023 today, we're being treated to a new co-op Sonic game that almost feels a lot like a Super Mario Bros. game (Sega do what Ninten-do?) It's hard not to be excited about this one, partly due to its charming new art style that kind of looks like the whole world is made out of plasticine - super cute!

From the trailer, it looks like Sonic Superstars will have both 2D and 3D portions of the game, as well as all the usual platforming fun we've come to expect from the series over the last 30 years.

As usual, Sonic will need to team up with his friends Knuckles, Tails, and Amy to master new powers from the Chaos Emeralds and take down Dr. Eggman. According to a press release, Sonic designer Naoto Oshima has returned for Sonic Superstars and is bringing new characters for the gang to face off against in their upcoming adventure.

You can see the charming trailer for Sonic Superstars yourself below.

The exciting new entry to the Sonic series is coming to all platforms (yes, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch) in 'Fall 2023' - so we've got a little while to wait to get our hands on this one.