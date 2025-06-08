15 years later, Super Meat Boy 3D gives one of the best platformers of all time a whole new dimension, and it's out early 2026
There's a new Super Meat Boy game, and it's a big one
Super Meat Boy 3D is coming to Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC in early 2026, giving one of the best 2D platformers ever made a glow-up and a third dimension.
Announced at today's Xbox Games Showcase 2025 live, Super Meat Boy 3D brings back the series's brutal-cute cast and tone, but lathers it in a lush 3D aesthetic.
Levels look to be a mix of true 3D and flatter 2.5D segments, with some paths overlapping and sprawling, and others presenting more linear left-to-right segments typical of Meat Boy. There's a lot of verticality on display, too, with Meat Boy now navigating spiraling towers of horrible buzz saws instead of, you know, straight towers. That's the power of 3D, baby.
Some 15 years since Super Meat Boy, which is still widely regarded as the peak of the IP, fans have reacted to Super Meat Boy 3D with a mix of excitement and relief. It's an exciting and ambitious version of Meat Boy, and very importantly, it's also not an auto-runner like the lukewarmly received Super Meat Boy Forever.
Super Meat Boy 3D will be available via Xbox Game Pass at launch, and will support Xbox Play Anywhere cloud streaming.
It's been a good show for unexpected follow-ups so far: Obsidian is making Grounded 2, and it's launching into Steam Early Access and Xbox Game Preview next month.
Pokemon developer Game Freak's new "one-person, one-dog action RPG" looks like Nier and Sekiro had a gorgeous baby, and it's coming next year to PC, Xbox, and PS5.
Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
