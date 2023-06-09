25 years later, Sonic the Hedgehog's original designer is returning for the new Sonic game

Sonic the Hedgehog's original designer Naoto Ohshima is returning for Sonic Superstars.

Sonic Superstars was a surprise reveal at Summer Game Fest 2023, and what a pleasant surprise it was. The reveal trailer shows the series' familiar 2D side-scrolling action blended with super slick 3D graphics, and it's sure to appeal to fans both old and new. The charming new art style and adorable character models really set it apart, and long-time fans will be delighted to know that Sonic's original designer Naoto Ohshima is back on board for the latest game.

And no wonder the artstyle is great, Naoto Ohshima returned for Sonic Superstars!https://t.co/NePPUL1BEd https://t.co/D3AKgtw58i pic.twitter.com/bjafyOqjc4June 8, 2023 See more

Ohshima came up with the look for both Sonic and his archnemesis Dr. Eggman and Sonic Superstars sees him add "a new character for Sonic and his friends to face." This is the first time Ohshima has been involved with the series since Sonic Adventure, which launched in 1998. As well as this mysterious new bad guy, Sonic will be taking on Dr. Eggman, who's once again up to no good and has teamed up with Sonic the Hedgehog Triple Trouble villain Fang the Sniper.

This time around, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy Rose are also playable, and you can team up and play through the entire game together in drop-in and drop-out 4-player local co-op. You'll adventure across new zones in the beautiful North Star Islands as you master new powers from the Chaos Emeralds.

Sonic Superstars will be spinning onto PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch in 'Fall 2023'. While it certainly looks very promising, it's got a tough act to follow as Steam users have declared the recent murder mystery adventure The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog the best Sega game ever made.

Want more from the blue blur? Check out our pick of the best Sonic games of all time.