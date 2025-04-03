Kirby Air Riders is being developed by Super Smash Bros. Ultimate studio Bandai Namco Studios, but Masahiro Sakurai hints it'll be a while before we hear more about it

News
By published

Kirby Air Riders is arriving as a Switch 2-exclusive this year

A screenshot from the Kirby Air Riders reveal trailer, showing Kirby waving to the camera.
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Kirby Air Riders was one of the most surprising upcoming Switch 2 games shown amongst yesterday's bombardment of Nintendo Switch 2 Direct news – a sequel to the adorable Kirby racing game which first arrived almost 22 years ago. During the Direct, it was confirmed that director Masahiro Sakurai will be leading development, and he's now revealed what studio is making the game.

On Twitter, Super Smash Bros. and Kirby creator Sakurai has confirmed that the Switch 2-exclusive Air Riders is indeed the mystery game he teased last year (despite the fact that before the Direct, he insisted he knew nothing about what would be shown), and it's being developed at Bandai Namco Studios. For reference, that's the same studio behind both Super Smash Bros. 4 and Ultimate – pretty much without debate the best fighting games on their respective consoles.

Kirby Air Ride obviously wasn't a fighting game, and it was developed by HAL Laboratories (which most recently made Kirby titles like Forgotten Land and Return to Dream Land Deluxe), but no one can deny the quality of the games that have come out of Bandai Namco Studios. It also helped with the development of Mario Kart 8 and its Deluxe Switch version, so it's also been involved with some of the best racing games in the past.

As translated by Automaton, Sakurai adds: "The full staff is giving their all in developing the game, but it will take some time before we can share more information."

With that in mind, it sounds like we could be waiting a while before we see Kirby Air Riders again, but with it currently being slated for a 2025 release, it shouldn't disappear for too long.

While you're here, be sure to check out everything we know about Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders if you're thinking about picking up the new console at launch.

See more Games News
Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
News Writer

I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about racing
Mario Kart World screenshot showing Mario and Luigi battling for top position in a vast open world race

After racing my heart out in Mario Kart World, I'm convinced the 24-player Knockout Tour is a real racing revolution
Screenshot from Mario Kart World&#039;s reveal trailer showing a Moo Moo Meadows cow on a bike.

Mario Kart World appears to have at least 50 playable characters, and it has a baffling list of newcomers including the Moo Moo Meadows cow, a crab, and a dead fish: "TRULY PEAK CHARACTER VARIETY"
Final Fantasy 7 Remake screenshot showing Aerith staring ahead, a concerned expression on the young woman&#039;s face

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 and its sequels might too, as Square Enix says to "look forward to the continued development" of the JRPG series
See more latest
Most Popular
Final Fantasy 7 Remake screenshot showing Aerith staring ahead, a concerned expression on the young woman&#039;s face
Final Fantasy 7 Remake is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 and its sequels might too, as Square Enix says to "look forward to the continued development" of the JRPG series
GTA 6 reveal trailer screenshot showing a young blonde woman standing near a sunny rooftop pool, wearing a white and gold bikini
As Nintendo's new games swell to at least $80, players are starting to get worried that Rockstar's about to take its shot at a $100 GTA 6
The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
Nier Automata director Yoko Taro says what we're all thinking: let us buy Wind Waker individually on Switch 2, please Nintendo
Black Butler
Black Butler Emerald Witch Arc release schedule – when is episode 1 on Crunchyroll?
Nintendo Switch 2 hardware
Nintendo says Switch 2's Discord-like GameChat is a "defining feature" of the new console that was partially shaped by Zelda: Breath of the Wild and a cult puzzle game
The Wii Shop Channel logo
Switch 2's producer made requests "in great detail and great amounts" to make sure the eShop is as good as the Wii Shop Channel
Hand holding blue Switch 2 JoyCon in mouse mode.
Nintendo producer thought up the Switch 2's mouse controls while playing PC games, says you can "control the mouse on your pants" as usually the table is "quite far away" from the sofa
The new Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Cons on a white background. They&#039;re black with some pops of colour around the sticks, and there&#039;s a new button under the home button
Nintendo responds to questions of Switch 2 stick drift with assurances the new Joy-Con 2 controllers "have been really designed from the ground up from scratch"
Nintendo Switch 2 hardware
Nintendo won't compare the Switch 2's battery life to the OG Switch, but admits it's got a way bigger battery to make up for its beefier CPU
Nintendo Switch 2 hardware
Nintendo's ditching OLED support for Switch 2 screens in favor of a return to LCD, and I'm not sure I'm 100% convinced by its explanation