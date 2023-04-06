Steam users declare The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog the best Sega game ever made

Whether you love or hate the blue blur, I think we can all agree: The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog is one of the best things to ever happen to the franchise. In fact, the free visual novel is now the top-rated game Sega has ever published on Steam.

With over 11,000 user reviews on the game's Steam page and 98% of them positive, The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog is not just the best-rated Sonic game on the PC storefront, it's also garnered better ratings than the entire Persona or Yakuza series. Remember that Sega publishes a number of series that are big for PC players, too, which means the Sonic visual novel is also better-rated than any Total War game, any entry in the beloved Football Manager series, or the RTS classic Warhammer 40k: Dawn of War.

The outpouring of love for our game this past week has been beyond insaneThank you so much to everyone who played it, told a friend, left a review, drew fanart, streamed it, and just a huge general thank you to all sonic fans who embraced this new adventure 💙 https://t.co/TqL1HKRX3OApril 5, 2023 See more

The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog is also one of the best-rated games on Steam of all time. Its exact position depends on whether you're looking at SteamDB (opens in new tab) or Steam250 (opens in new tab) - the two trackers weigh reviews differently - but by either account it's within the platform's top 100. It's better than Skyrim. It's better than Elden Ring.

Okay, sure, Steam reviews are not actually the best way to compare games against one another, since they're used for memes as much as critique, but this all does indicate that The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog is riding a big wave of positive buzz. And as a passion project from a small team within Sega (opens in new tab), it's an easy game to root for.

It's time for a new era of counting the best Sonic games.