Marvel's Spider-Man 2's Venom is not Eddie Brock

Marvel's Spider-Man 2's Venom does not follow the Eddie Brock origin story, and instead is something original.

As revealed during Summer Game Fest 2023 today, the Venom we'll soon be meeting in the Insomniac sequel does not follow the Eddie Brock storyline - sorry to all the Eddie Brock fans out there. We also got to see some brand new key art (which you can see above) that sees Peter Parker and Miles Morales fighting the new Venom.

When asked about Venom's origin story, Brian Intihar, creative director at Insomniac Games, said: "It is not Eddie Brock, our goal was to tell an original story something you haven't seen in the comics and the movies yet. Obviously, we love Venom for a reason," Intihar continues, "all those things you love about the character are going to be there, but how the story plays out, who is Venom, you'll have to play the game to see."

Perhaps the most exciting thing to come out of Insomniac's appearance at the gaming showcase though, was that we finally got the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 release date at long last.

Previously, it was theorized that the sequel would be released around September time, thanks to its 'Fall 2023' placeholder date and a loose-lipped Venom voice actor. As we now know, we'll have to wait just a little bit longer to reunite with Miles and Peter.