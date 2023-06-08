Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is out in October

It's official: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is out on October 20.

Earlier today at the Summer Game Fest 2023, Insomniac finally unveiled the long-awaited release date. There's now just a few more months to wait until Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launches on October 20, and when it does, it'll be here entirely as a PS5 new-gen exclusive.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launches October 20. Pre-orders start June 16. #BeGreaterTogether #SpiderMan2PS5Swing to PS Blog for details on editions and new suits https://t.co/X5u6MYbOWW pic.twitter.com/iq3zZ2aoOYJune 8, 2023 See more

As the tweet just above from PlayStation reveals, we'll be able to pre-order Marvel's Spider-Man 2 beginning this month on June 16. If you just can't wait to spend your hard earned cash on Insomniac's sequel, then good news, because you really don't have long to wait at all.

This actually isn't the rumored release date that we've been hearing about for a while. Earlier this year, Venom actor Tony Todd teased that the sequel would be out later this year in September, in a comment that he probably shouldn't have made, and later tried to walk back as being nothing more than mere speculation.

Speaking of Venom, this is actually the first time we've seen the villain in action in Spider-Man 2. The big gameplay trailer from last month didn't actually show Venom at all, instead focusing on enemies like The Lizard and Kraven the Hunter, so this is the first time we've seen Venom since Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was actually revealed back in 2021. Venom certainly looks like a force of nature, which is just what you'd expect of the villain.

