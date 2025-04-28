Spider-Man star would be "really f***ing excited" for his character to go down the comic book route and become Agent Venom

Everyone knows Eddie Brock, the original host of Venom. But in comics, the Venom symbiote has a long legacy of hosts, including none other than Peter Parker's notorious frenemy Eugene 'Flash' Thompson. Now, Tony Revolori, who portrays Flash in the MCU, is opening up about his hope that he could someday take on the role of Venom on the big screen.

"Yeah, you know, look, I've read the comics that everyone's read," Revolori tells The Direct. "I would be really, really f***ing excited to do something like that. That would be really cool. I have no idea what or if or when or maybe, and we'll see. Look, the hope is to do it, the dream is to do it. And we'll see if it ever happens. And if it doesn't, they're making great shit regardless that I will watch over and over and over again, and I'm just happy to have been a part of it."

In comics, Flash Thompson goes on to become a highly-trained military operative who loses his legs in combat. He then volunteers for an experimental program which bonds him with the Venom symbiote while helping him maintain full control over its more homicidal urges.

As Agent Venom, Flash Thompson goes on to become part of the Secret Avengers, eventually becoming the Avengers' liaison with the Guardians of the Galaxy and adventuring in space.

Currently in comics, Flash Thompson is Agent Anti-Venom, bonded with a special symbiote that has powers which counteract those of normal symbiotes.

Revolori last portrayed Flash Thompson in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. It has yet to be announced whether he'll return for the recently announced Spider-Man: Brand New Day , which will put Peter Parker in a new context after the events of No Way Home took him away from his friends and family.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to arrive on the big screen on July 31, 2026. In the meantime, get up to speed with the story so far in Marvel Phase 5, or take a look ahead at what's to come in Marvel Phase 6.