Marvel's Spider-Man 2 release date leaked by Venom voice actor

Venerable sci-fi and horror star Tony Todd has seemingly leaked the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 release date - or at least its launch month - while talking up his role as Venom in the upcoming game.

Responding to a fan saying that Spider-Man 2 "can't come quick enough," Todd says "Looks like September! Massive publicity coming in August. Commercials start dropping in August so I’m told. Hold on to your … and hold breath! Gonna be necessary."

Looks like September! Massive publicity coming in august. Commercials start dropping in august so I’m told. Hold on to your … and hold breath! Gonna be necessaryMarch 21, 2023 See more

Officially, the devs had only ever committed to a vague 'fall 2023' release window for Spider-Man 2. We have seen very little of the game since its announcement back in 2021, but it seems we can count on Tony Todd to keep giving us the dribbles of information that developer Insomniac will not. He's teased that the scope of the game is "massive," that it'll once again feature motion capture, and that Venom will be playing a particularly brutal role.

The lack of official information about Spider-Man 2 has given fans a particularly desperate quest for details on the upcoming game, even as Insomniac has repeatedly assured everyone that it's still on track for launch later in 2023. Heck, it's been so long that even Microsoft lawyers are starting to get confused about it - there's reference in a recent legal document to a big PlayStation Superman game in development, seemingly a mistaken reference to the new Spider-Man.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is Sony's biggest exclusive for the foreseeable future, but there are plenty more upcoming PS5 games to be excited for.