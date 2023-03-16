Microsoft probably didn't just leak a PlayStation-exclusive Superman game

Microsoft probably didn't just reveal a Superman game in the works at a PlayStation studio.

Earlier today, on March 16, the UK's Competition and Markets Authority published Microsoft's response to the agency's provisional findings. On page 11 of the document (opens in new tab), there's a reference to a "Superman" game as a PlayStation exclusive, which would appear at first glance to be a brand new, unannounced title.

But let's pump the brakes on that quickly. This new "Superman" game is mentioned alongside Sony Santa Monica's God of War as a "big title" for PlayStation, implying that the game is already out and in the hands of PlayStation users worldwide, just like 2018's God of War.

What's far more likely to have happened here is that Microsoft actually means Insomniac's Spider-Man games, which have been published under PlayStation and developed by Insomniac, with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on track to release later this year. The implication that an unannounced game could potentially drive console sales is ludicrous at best.

Superman and Spider-Man are admittedly two pretty tricky characters to get mixed up, but never underestimate the capabilities of corporations in that department. This probably won't be the only mistake in the staggering 84-page document.

This is just the latest in a very long line of silly development around Microsoft's attempted acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The arguments are simply too long to catalogue at this point, as both Microsoft and Sony have gone back and forth over why the acquisition should and shouldn't happen, respectively. It has been amusing to watch certain executives tweet through it, though.

