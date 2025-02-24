Marvel's Spider-Man 2 star promises the sequel's ending doesn't mean Peter Parker will be "relegated to the couch" in Spider-Man 3

Almost two years have passed since the 2023 release of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 , and its finale still has fans wondering about Peter Parker's potential role in the third game – but according to voice actor Yuri Lowenthal, the character won't be sidelined.

This article contains story spoilers for Spider-Man 2's ending.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Direct , Lowenthal confirms as much when he's asked about Peter Parker's uncertain future, stating that the protagonist "won't be relegated to the couch" in Spider-Man 3 – a reassuring statement considering the sequel's ending. "There are very few things that I can say about this game," he admits, "but you have somehow landed on the one thing that I can answer, and that's that, yes, Peter is not gone."

Lowenthal continues, promising that Parker will still play a key role: "He will be a part of the next game and he won't be relegated to the couch, I promise." The actor isn't able to give any further details on Spider-Man 3 or how the past games' protagonist will fit into it, but what he says is arguably a relief for fans nonetheless as Spider-Man 2 saw Parker leaving fellow hero Miles Morales to take care of New York in his stead.

Parker's own priorities seemingly shifted to his personal life, with the protagonist focusing on the Emily-May Foundation while mentoring Morales. There's no telling for sure how his role will play out in Spider-Man 3 or where he'll go from the last game's ending, but Lowenthal's words do imply that Parker will remain a significant figure in either Morales' story, the third game's setting overall – or, most likely, in both.

