Marvel's Spider-Man officially has its first working multiplayer mod, and it's probably the closest thing we've got to Insomniac's canceled Great Web project

The very first multiplayer mod for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is here, letting web slingers sling, swing, and fling around New York City together in the closest thing to Insomniac's canceled Great Web project.

In case you're hearing about The Great Web for the first time, it was a live-service multiplayer Spider-Man game in development at Insomniac and canceled by Sony at some point. It was never officially announced and was only discovered following a ransomware attack in late 2023 that revealed a trailer and some other information. It was based on the Spider-Verse concept and would've let players team up as various Spider-Man iterations to tackle crime around the Big Apple.

We will probably never get to play The Great Web, but we can now play something vaguely similar with this Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered multiplayer mod, courtesy of hbgda on Patreon. And yes, since it's Patreon, unfortunately that means it's locked behind a paid subscription.

I didn't shell out for the mod, but looking at a video from TikTok creator creed_sm (via KAMI on Twitter), it looks like fun. According to Comicbook, the mod lets Spidey friends (up to seven have been seen in images and videos online) join the same server for free roam and hideouts. Apparently, the mod doesn't really gel with the main campaign and side quests; those parts of the game can be accessed, but it seems like they're pretty janky at the moment.

Spider-Man Remastered just got a working multiplayer mod on PC and it's amazing.Probably the closest thing we're going to get to The Great Web. pic.twitter.com/6FeT3JEBbzAugust 26, 2025

LMFAOOOOO ITS CHAOTIC AS HELL IN THE CAMPAIGN https://t.co/j6VCXGv8Kh pic.twitter.com/yiHTxyt2PvAugust 26, 2025

If anything, I've always thought Marvel's Spider-Man would be the perfect playground for the sort of idle hangouts where you and some friends are just messing around and catching up. Its mechanics are just engaging enough to keep you occupied when no one has anything to say, but not demanding enough to distract anyone too much. At the very least, it sounds like this multiplayer mod is serviceable enough to give you and some friends that virtual sandbox.

In case your Spidey sense just ain't tinglin', here are the best online games to play right now.