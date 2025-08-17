Emma Stone says Amazing Spider-Man press tours made her feel "truly psychotic the entire time"

Emma Stone has spoken about her time in the Spider-Verse as Gwen Stacy opposite Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man films, and while she has nothing but love for the experience and encounters that came from it, one thing that feels like a heroic feat was the press tours that were required for them.

During an interview for Vogue, Stone spoke about the high demand required for promoting the films that has only grown greater since Tom Holland's webslinger has entered the MCU. “I will say the press tours for these films. I don’t know how people do it,” she confessed. “I remember it being nine countries in two weeks. You’re functioning in a state of jet lag previously unknown to you. I felt truly psychotic the entire time. I’m half dead.”

That being said, Stone spoke highly of working on the projects before her character was killed off in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. “I really loved doing ‘Spider-Man,'” assured Stone.. “I loved everybody I worked with. I met Andrew there. I met Sally Field. Marc Webb was wonderful. It was a really special time in my life. That’s a recurring theme: The people, more than the film itself, is what sticks with me for so long. I only have fond memories of this experience.”

Some incredible memories look to have been made for the next chapter of Tom Holland's wall-crawling menace in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which just finished filming in Glasgow. Behind-the-scenes snippets of Holland being the most Spidey he's ever been, along with glimpses of Jon Bernthal making his first big-screen appearance as The Punisher, suggest we're in for an explosive, intense new adventure for the webhead when it arrives on July 31, 2026. For everything we know about Spider-Man: Brand New Day, swing on over here to get your spidey senses tingling.