Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2: everything you need to know about the Marvel show's upcoming return

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2 is one of the most exciting upcoming Marvel TV shows after the first season impressed both fans and critics. Our very own Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man review awarded the new Disney Plus show four stars and it wasn't the only one to do so, with the series debuting to a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Although the first season just came to an end with a thrilling conclusion (which you can read more about with our Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man ending explained), production is already underway on the next chapter which will be swinging onto our screens in the future. So, what can we expect from it?

Few details have been released so far about Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2 but there are clues out there, mainly thanks to the first season's finale which certainly set events up for the sophomore chapter. We've therefore compiled below everything we know so far about the release date, cast, plot theories, and more, based on both facts and our own speculation. Scroll on for all the info but be warned, spoilers follow for the season 1 finale.

Before the first season hit our screens, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man had been renewed for season 2 and season 3. In fact, as Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, revealed in an interview with The Movie Podcast, work is already well underway on the next chapter. Not only are all the scripts complete, but half of the animatics are done too.

However, our bet is that we will still have to wait until 2026 to see season 2. Although production is clearly going well, it is very unlikely that Marvel would want to release the next season in the same year that the first hit our screens, even though it was a huge hit. We speculate that it will therefore arrive in January 2026, a year on from the release of season 1, helping kick-start what should be another action-packed year for Marvel.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2 plot speculation

Although a plot synopsis is yet to be released for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2, the first season's finale gives us some clues as to what story it might tell.

Firstly, it is very likely that Peter's father Richard Parker will feature given that he made a cameo right at the end of the first season when Aunt May pays him a visit in prison. But, why is he behind bars? What conspiracy is there to unravel? Why was he not mentioned at all during the first season until this scene? Where does Peter think he is? Our guess is that Peter will become embroiled in all of this, making the stakes more personal next season.

With regards to the villain of season 2, although it seems that Doc Ock is plotting his escape (we briefly see him pinning a picture of his tentacle suit design on the wall of his prison cell) our bet is that Norman Osborn will be the one to watch here. Despite being Peter's mentor in the first season, he did show his potential for villainy through Project Monolith, which he wanted to use to ensure that mankind are "revered like gods"... which isn't something a good guy will say, is it?

However, most importantly we saw Norman interacting with a blob that floated through from the alien symbiote Spidey and Strange battled during the finale. Given that the symbiote is a Venom-like character, could Venom himself arrive in season 2? It is very likely that Norman will be experimenting on this substance and given his villainous streak, we already speculate that this won't end well.

As for Peter himself, when season 2 was first announced it had the subtitle 'Sophomore Year'. Whilst that appears to have been dropped, this original title did suggest that it will follow Peter during his second year at high school, which might also be his second year as Spider-Man. This could still be true even though the subtitle is no more and would make sense, given that the first season was focused on Peter's early days as the crime fighting Spidey.

Is there a Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2 trailer?

There's currently no trailer for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2 but with production moving swiftly, it might not be long until we get a teaser for the next chapter. However, Marvel may wait until major events like SDCC or D23 to reveal the trailer, as that's where they typically preview their upcoming slates. Still, we will keep our fingers crossed that it will arrive sooner than that.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2 cast speculation

Although the first season was action-packed, no one bit the dust meaning that we should expect the majority of cast members to return for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2. Furthermore, there was an exciting cameo from Richard Parker at the very end of the season finale, so we should expect newcomers to join the stacked cast list too, including Peter's dad.

However, nothing has been confirmed or is set in stone, with no official announcements yet. But based on our speculation, here's what we expect the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man cast list to look like:

Peter Parker/Spider-Man – Hudson Thames

Norman Osborn – Colman Domingo

Doctor Octopus – Hugh Dancy

Nico Minoru – Grace Song

Lonnie Lincoln – Eugene Byrd

Harry Osborn – Zeno Robinson

Pearl Pangan – Cathy Ang

Aunt May – Kari Wahlgren

Jeanne Foucault – Anjali Kunapaneni

All episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man are out now on Disney Plus. For more to add to your watch list, here's our recommendations for the best shows on Disney Plus.