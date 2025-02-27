Marvel EP shares hopes to release a new Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man series every year

Binged all of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and already desperate for more? Well, you might not have to wait very long for new episodes, Marvel's streaming boss Brad Winderbaum has hinted.

Featuring the voice talents of Hugh Dancy as Otto Octavius, Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, Charlie Cox as Daredevil, and Oscar-nominee Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn, the show sees Peter Parker (Hudson Thames) getting to grips with being a web-slinging do-gooder. Non-canon to the MCU, it's set in an alternate timeline where Osborn becomes Peter's mentor instead of Tony Stark. Gwen Stacy is set to appear in the next chapter.

"We will have a Spider-Man season every year if I have anything to say about it," the executive producer told Collider during the promotion of live-action MCU outing Daredevil: Born Again. "What usually happens, as you know, in animation, is that there's a bigger gap between season 1 and season 2 than in subsequent seasons, and that'll be similar [with] Friendly.

"We will have to wait a little bit more than a year for season 2," he went on, candidly telling fans to expect it sometime in late 2026. "But then after that, it should come out on an annual cadence, hopefully."

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Considering it took four years to make season 1, Winderbaum's hopes may seem a little ambitious, though showrunner Jeff Trammell shared similar sentiments during a recent SCAD TVFest. What's perhaps most interesting is that Winderbaum's comments seem to hint at Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man running far beyond the currently confirmed three seasons.

"I came in with, 'I can tell four seasons of this easily.' Now that's evolved to however long they want to do it," Tramell previously revealed to the aforementioned publication. "I'm ready to keep doing it. I love this world that we've built, and there are so many pieces that we haven't even introduced yet that I'm excited to get to.

"I think it's cool to come up with a plan but also know that they're going to throw things that are like, 'We're going to pivot here. Let's do this,' or, 'Don't use this character,' or, 'Let's use this character'," he continued. "So, just being flexible in wanting to tell those stories is a big thing, too."

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is streaming now on Disney Plus.