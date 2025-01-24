Marvel unveils first look at Charlie Cox's Daredevil and other major cameos in new Spider-Man TV show

A fresh look at Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man has shown off cameos from Charlie Cox's Daredevil and more.

In the featurette, which you can see below, we see glimpses of Captain America, Daredevil, Doctor Strange, Doc Ock, Scorpion, and other familiar faces.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man | Everyone Knows | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Cox is returning to voice Daredevil, while the rest of the cast includes Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn, Hugh Dancy as Doc Ock, Kari Wahlgren as Aunt May, and Hudson Thames as Peter Parker himself.

Despite Cox reprising his role, though, the animated show isn't actually part of the MCU (and that's despite the featurette above including a recreation of the airport fight from Captain America: Civil War, too).

"It started out as 'Okay it's Spider-Man’s freshman year, he’s going to be a freshman, can we get away with this being entirely in the MCU?' and very early on in the development process, we realized how locked in that actually made us," said Marvel TV head Brad Winderbaum recently. "We couldn't really use his rogues gallery, we couldn't really use his origin. It was not fun, honestly. We would've had to put so many limiters on our story to get it to lock into canon."

We'll also soon be seeing Cox in Daredevil: Born Again, which arrives this March 4 (March 5 in the UK).

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man arrives on Disney Plus this January 29. You can keep up with everything else the MCU has in store with our guide to all the upcoming Marvel TV shows and movies.