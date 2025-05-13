Daredevil: Born Again season 2 star is already hoping that Marvel brings back his character "in some capacity": "Hopefully people like it"
Matthew Lillard's character is yet to be revealed
While filming on Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is still under way, Matthew Lillard is already hoping we get to see his character again in the MCU in the future. The Scream star joined the cast last February, although his role is still a mystery.
"It's Marvel, so nothing," Lillard told ComicBook when asked what he can say about his undisclosed Marvel role. "I think that Marvel clamps down even harder than Star Wars, but I will say I am in the universe," he confirmed.
Most details about the new season are still under wraps, but the actor was hopeful about the future of his character, although his fate might end up depending on the fans' reactions. "It's kind of a small role right now, but hopefully people like it, and they bring him back in some capacity," he teased.
The new episodes of Daredevil are now in the midst of filming, with Charlie Cox returning as the blind vigilante along with Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, and Deborah Ann Woll as Karen. The story will follow the events of the intense Daredevil: Born Again season 1 ending.
Director Aaron Moorhead recently revealed that season 2 is setting the stage for a "resistance" against the corrupt Mayor Fisk, saying: "The board is completely set in which Mayor Fisk has now become Kingpin again, but with New York in his grasp, and then there's this vigilante thing that now has to go completely underground. So that's where we start, and we’re going to unfold all of that very, very quickly. It’s a resistance tale."
Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is set to be released in March 2026. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the other upcoming superhero movies and all upcoming Marvel movies on the way in 2025 and beyond.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.