Scream star Matthew Lillard is joining the cast of Daredevil: Born Again

Matthew Lillard is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe - and I, for one, could not be happier.

Per Deadline, Lillard has been added to the cast of Daredevil: Born Again. Character details are being kept under wraps (of course) but season 2 begins filming in New York City next week.

The first season of Daredevil: Born Again has not yet been released, but it's worth noting that the revival show was initially supposed to be one singular season consisting of 18 episodes. After the initial episodes were scrapped and Marvel imposed a creative overhaul, the episodes were split into two nine-episode seasons. Overall reactions to the first two episodes have been positive, with some saying that it does the original Netflix series justice.

Lillard is having something of a (well-deserved) career renaissance right now having joined the live-action Five Nights at Freddy's universe as supervillain William Afton, starring in Mike Flanagan's The Life of Chuck, and returning as Stu, the original Ghostface, in Scream 7. We know Lillard can play the nerd, but we also know he can do gritty, weird, and hysterical (the latter being a reference to his character in Twin Peaks: The Return) so naturally I'm hoping Marvel has cast him as a villain.

