Daredevil: Born Again first reactions say it's "unforgivably bloody" and has the potential to be the best Marvel TV series to date

The Man Without Fear is almost here!

Charlie Cox&#039;s Matt Murdock in his Daredevil costume in Daredevil Born Again
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The first reactions to Daredevil: Born Again are here – and it looks like Matt Murdock's return to the MCU is going down well with Marvel fans.

Ahead of the Disney Plus show's premiere on March 4 (March 5 in the UK), critics have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the Man Without Fear's comeback, with GamesRadar+'s Entertainment Editor Emily Murray calling it, "terrific" (despite some "issues with the pacing and some sloppy action").

"A treat to see Murdock and Fisk back, with an intriguing story set up," she wrote, on the basis of the series' first two episodes.

"Daredevil: Born Again is GRITTY, RUTHLESS & UNFORGIVINGLY BLOODY! Fans of the original series are in for a treat, echoing the first season's intensity and rage. Cox & D'Onofrio still steal the show," said The Movie Podcast's Anthony Gagliardi, while Black Girl Nerds' Jamie Broadnax tweeted: "If the momentum of the first 2 episodes is indicative of what the rest of this series has in store, this may be best Marvel TV series to date."

"Saw the first 2 episodes of DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN & it pulls no punches," wrote Film Blerds' Brandon Norwood. "Some bold choices are made in the first 10 minutes that I hope this story lands cause if not.. hoo boy. Would love to see more street level adult storytelling from Marvel"

Check out some more mini-reviews below...

Starring Vincent D'Onofrio and Charlie Cox, Daredevil: Born Again is set to see a retired Matt Murdock forced back into the mask when Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin starts terrorizing Hell's Kitchen again. Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, and Jon Bernthal are also back as Karen Page, Foggy Nelson, and Frank Castle, respectively.

"They've moved Matt through other corners of the MCU, and now he's back in his own story," showrunner Dario Scardapane previously told SFX magazine. "I don't want to give anything away, but you're going to see a character [in our show] you never thought you would, but they get folded into the story in a manner that is organic and exists in our world. New York, in the current state of the MCU, has a lot of stuff going on."

For more, check out our guide to watching the Marvel movies in order or our breakdown of the ever-expanding, ever-confusing Marvel timeline.

