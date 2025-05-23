Daredevil star Charlie Cox has "no idea" what it would take to bring Matt Murdock to the big screen, but urges fans to "write letters": "You have to ask the grown-ups"

Charlie Cox doesn't know what it would take to get Marvel Studios to make a Daredevil movie – but he thinks fans should "write letters" to the "grown-ups."

"I’m the worst person to ask," he told the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. "I have no idea. I don’t know, you have to ask the grown-ups… I don’t know anything, and I like not knowing anything."

He continued, "Because I’m part of the show… every season we get to see the first two episodes on the big screen. So I get that experience. And it is a shame because, particularly with that pilot, it is such a cinematic episode. It feels like it deserves to be seen on the big screen. But I don’t know, just write letters. Everyone just write letters."

Matt Murdock made his MCU feature film debut with a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home as Peter Parker's lawyer. Other than that, Cox's version of the lawyer-turned-vigilante has made his mark on the small screen, instead. He first played in the role in Netflix's Daredevil series, which ran between 2015 and 2018, before making appearances in Disney Plus shows Echo and She-Hulk. Earlier this year, Daredevil: Born Again premiered, bringing the character firmly into the MCU.

Cox seems keen to get the Man Without Fear back on the big screen, though. "I would love to be in one of the Avengers films, or another Spider-Man, or something like that," Cox said earlier this year.

"For a couple of reasons. One, because over the years I have become a geeky fan of the character, and I weirdly, for the character’s sake, feel like it’d be really cool for him to get that kind of upgrade. I would also just love it in terms of what it would do for my chances of getting other movie roles."

Matt Murdock returns in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, which is set to arrive on Disney Plus in March 2026. While we wait, check out our guide to the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way as part of Marvel Phase 6.