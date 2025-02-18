Charlie Cox wants Daredevil to be in one of the new Avengers movies: "I feel like it'd be really cool for him to get that kind of upgrade"

Defenders, assemble: Daredevil star Charlie Cox wants his character to appear in an Avengers movie.

"I think it’s more possible than it’s ever been, yeah," Cox told British GQ in a new interview when asked about fan speculation concerning his involvement.

"I would love to be in one of the Avengers films, or another Spider-Man, or something like that. For a couple of reasons. One, because over the years I have become a geeky fan of the character, and I weirdly, for the character’s sake, feel like it’d be really cool for him to get that kind of upgrade."

He added, "I would also just love it in terms of what it would do for my chances of getting other movie roles."

Cox first played Matt Murdock, the blind lawyer who moonlights as vigilante Daredevil in New York City's Hell's Kitchen, in Netflix's series back in 2015. Daredevil ran for three seasons on the streamer until 2018 and Cox also starred in spin-off series The Defenders alongside Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, Mike Colter's Luke Cage, and Finn Jones' Iron Fist.

After the Defenders Saga came to an end in 2019, Daredevil has since joined the MCU with cameos in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk, as well as appearances in Echo and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Soon, though, he'll take center stage in the MCU in new Disney Plus series Daredevil: Born Again. Cox will be joined by his former Netflix co-stars Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson and Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, as well as other familiar faces including Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin and Jon Bernthal's Punisher.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As for the next Avengers movies, little is known about the casts or plots of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, which are set to be released in 2026 and 2027. The Russo brothers are back in the directors' chairs, and Robert Downey Jr. will play villain Doctor Doom, but for now we're still waiting to find out who he'll be facing off against.

Before then, though, Daredevil: Born Again arrives on Disney Plus on March 4. For more details, check out our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule, or fill out your watchlist with our guide to the other upcoming Marvel TV shows.