Daredevil: Born Again's Vincent D'Onofrio says it would be "very hard" for Wilson Fisk to appear in Spider-Man 4 or any MCU movie

News
By published

"The only thing I know is not positive"

Vincent D&#039;Onofrio as Wilson Fisk in Daredevil: Born Again
(Image credit: Disney/Marvel Studios)

Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio doesn't have high hopes about his character Wilson Fisk making his MCU movie debut anytime soon.

"The only thing I know is not positive. It's a very hard thing to do, for Marvel to use my character. It's a very hard thing to do, because of ownership and stuff," D'Onofrio said during a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast when he was asked about potential big-screen outings.

"Right now, I’m only usable for television series," he continued. "Different kinds of series, whatever it is, but not even a one-off Fisk movie or anything like that, it’s all caught up in rights and stuff. I don’t know when that would work out, or if it ever would work out at all, actually."

D'Onofrio's Kingpin made his on-screen debut in Netflix's Daredevil series, before crossing over to the MCU in Disney Plus series Hawkeye, Echo, and now Daredevil: Born Again. With Spider-Man 4 in the works and Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear cameoing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, there have been rumors about Wilson Fisk coming up against Peter Parker in the next movie. It looks like we'll have a while longer to wait before that's a possibility, though.

Spider-Man 4 is officially titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and will see Tom Holland return as our friendly neighborhood webslinger. He'll be joined by Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, but her role hasn't been confirmed yet – although fans have plenty of theories.

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are released weekly on Disney Plus. Make sure you never miss an episode with our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule, or check out our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review for our spoiler-free verdict on the show.

See more TV Shows News
Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about marvel tv shows
Daredevil and Kingpin

Netflix's Daredevil showrunner reveals his "quite different" original plans for seasons 4 and 5 of the Marvel series: "I was going to circle back to the Bullseye storyline"
Daredevil: Born Again

Six weeks in, and Daredevil: Born Again fans are loving how gory the show has become: "I can't believe this is an MCU show"
Avatar: The Way of Water

First Avatar 3 footage is being called "pure James Cameron wow" with "jaw-dropping visuals"
See more latest
Most Popular
Avatar: The Way of Water
First Avatar 3 footage is being called "pure James Cameron wow" with "jaw-dropping visuals"
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
One of Switch 2's best Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom upgrades wasn't included in the Direct – new "voice memories" are being added, but they're tied to a mobile app
&quot;We are still here&quot; - one of the best Matrix quotes
Laurence Fishburne wanted to return as Morpheus in The Matrix: Resurrections but the team "didn't respond well"
Marvel Rivals upcoming character Emma Frost seen in the Season 2: Hellfire Gala trailer
"Kneel, peasants": Marvel Rivals fans are thirsting over another hero, this time begging Emma Frost to use her chokehold ability on them
Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor in Doctor Who season 2
Doctor Who season 2 release schedule: When is episode 1 on Disney Plus and the BBC?
Emma Myers in Wednesday
Wednesday star Emma Myers says season 2 has the "perfect" cast: "I had a great time working with all of them"
Far Cry 4
Over 10 years since launch, Far Cry 4 reportedly censors nudity in a new PC patch, and Ubisoft hasn't explained why
Nintendo Switch 2
The Nintendo Switch 2 is made for everyone, not just "those who prefer high-performance hardware"
Mario Kart World
Mario Kart World manages to "blur the line" between what is and isn't a course, thanks to its unique open-world layout and off-roading
Superman
A voice clip in the new Superman sneak peek has DC fans speculating it's a major rumored cameo