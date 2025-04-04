Daredevil: Born Again's Vincent D'Onofrio says it would be "very hard" for Wilson Fisk to appear in Spider-Man 4 or any MCU movie

Daredevil: Born Again star Vincent D'Onofrio doesn't have high hopes about his character Wilson Fisk making his MCU movie debut anytime soon.

"The only thing I know is not positive. It's a very hard thing to do, for Marvel to use my character. It's a very hard thing to do, because of ownership and stuff," D'Onofrio said during a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast when he was asked about potential big-screen outings.

"Right now, I’m only usable for television series," he continued. "Different kinds of series, whatever it is, but not even a one-off Fisk movie or anything like that, it’s all caught up in rights and stuff. I don’t know when that would work out, or if it ever would work out at all, actually."

D'Onofrio's Kingpin made his on-screen debut in Netflix's Daredevil series, before crossing over to the MCU in Disney Plus series Hawkeye, Echo, and now Daredevil: Born Again. With Spider-Man 4 in the works and Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear cameoing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, there have been rumors about Wilson Fisk coming up against Peter Parker in the next movie. It looks like we'll have a while longer to wait before that's a possibility, though.

Spider-Man 4 is officially titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and will see Tom Holland return as our friendly neighborhood webslinger. He'll be joined by Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, but her role hasn't been confirmed yet – although fans have plenty of theories.

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are released weekly on Disney Plus. Make sure you never miss an episode with our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule, or check out our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 review for our spoiler-free verdict on the show.